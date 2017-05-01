Lake at the back

””

The quiet, calm waters of the lake are a draw for speedhunters David Tey (far left), 68, and Jacky Ho, 47, who can often be found racing their remote- controlled boats in the lake on weekends. The duo are part of Quarry Boats, an RC boat group that competes in races overseas. Mr Tey said he has been visiting the lake for the past 10 years for his "fix of adrenaline", and hopes that the quarry will remain untouched. ST PHOTOS: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Bromping.SG members taking a break and having lunch near the water after a morning ride. The group, comprising (from left) Mr Firdaus Shopieoodin, 33, Mr Nurashik Mosneri, 34, Mr Hyrul Ahyah, 33, and Mr Syed Esa Alhabshee, 36, meet almost every weekend for a ride. ST PHOTOS: ARIFFIN JAMAR
With few slopes and a linear downhill terrain, the hidden trails surrounding the old, disused sand quarry are easy to navigate for even young and inexperienced cyclists. The trails are also popular with hikers, and the calming view of the lake is well worth the trek.ST PHOTOS: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A field by the lake, near Tampines Avenue 10, is often used by foreign workers from a nearby dormitory as the pitch for their game of cricket. It is also a popular gathering spot for model-aircraft enthusiasts who at times turn the sky above the field into a mini airshow with radio-controlled planes and helicopters, and drones. ST PHOTOS: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Anglers prefer a secluded corner of the lake, hoping to snare fish that have been chased away by the noise of remote-controlled boats in the lake. Some anglers even venture into the water to reel in catfish and snakehead. ST PHOTOS: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Mr Burhan Khalip, 38, teaching his four-year-old son Shariq how to fly a drone in the field by the lake.ST PHOTOS: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Old sand quarry has for a long time served as a hidden park for Tampines residents, from anglers to drone enthusiasts

Ariffin Jamar Photo Journalist

As a child born in the 1980s, I got to play outside most of the time. No mobile phones, no tablets. Just a rubber ball from the mamak shop would keep me occupied for hours.

When I grew older, my parents gave me a bicycle, which to me spelt freedom. I spent even more time outside and I think my parents may well have regretted their gift.

After school, I would rush home to get on my bike and explore new places. My "posse" and I would ride on the trails around our Tampines neighbourhood. That was how we discovered the hidden park that we came to affectionately call"tasik belakang" (lake at the back).

It was actually Tampines Quarry - rainwater had collected in the old, disused sand quarry and transformed it into a lake of sorts.

The hidden park is still a trove of activities, from fishing to biking.

Nearby, the new Our Tampines Hub - Singapore's first integrated lifestyle hub in the heartland - has opened in phases since last November.

The old quarry, however, has been an unofficial town hub for a long time for the different groups that call it their playground.

"I've been coming here for the past 10 years to get my fix of adrenaline," said 68-year-old David Tey, a retiree who frequents the lake on weekends to race radio-controlled (RC) boats.

Mr Tey and his friend, aircraft engineer Jacky Ho, 47, are part of Quarry Boats, an RC boat group that competes in races overseas.

"We're aware of the state land sign, but we simply have no other place to indulge in our hobby so we limit our playtime, so as not to create too much noise, and clean up after ourselves," said Mr Ho. The duo usually leave before sunset.

The calm body of water, about one-third the size of Bedok Reservoir, is also a favourite with anglers, who can be found knee-deep with their rods, hoping to reel in snakehead and catfish, and sometimes even fish that have been dumped from home aquariums.

On the trail by the water, I spotted some cyclists taking a break after a ride. They had pitched tents and set up chairs while Mr Syed Esa Alhabshee, 36, cooked lunch on an outdoor stove. They are part of the group Bromping.SG, which organises rides on weekends.

You would not have guessed you were in a bustling city. In the lake, RC boats were racing across from the anglers, and under the trees, a few friends were shooting the breeze.

As I walked out of the quarry, a sight touched my heart. Mr Burhan Khalip, 38, was teaching his four- year-old son Shariq how to fly a drone on a field near the lake.

The field is popular with model-aircraft enthusiasts, who have turned it into a mini airshow with remote-controlled helicopters and planes, and drones. Right in the middle of the field, foreign workers from a nearby dormitory were engrossed in a game of cricket.

Though the quarry is just a stone's throw from new residential projectsin Tampines Avenue 10, those who frequent it hope it would remain untouched.

"I've been coming here for a long time and having a place like this for a retiree like me is better than staying home and doing nothing," said Mr Tey.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 01, 2017, with the headline 'Lake at the back'.
