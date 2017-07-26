KKH clarifies it did not issue fever guidelines for children making the rounds online

SINGAPORE - KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) has issued a statement to disclaim a note circulating online which was falsely attributed to it.

The statement was posted on Facebook at 6.51pm on Wednesday (July 26), concerning a note titled "KK Fever Guidelines for Kids (Below 16 Years Old)".

"Please be informed that these guidelines are not circulated by KK Women's and Children's Hospital," KKH said.

The Straits Times understands that the note was published by a group called Grub n' Grow that runs a private blog purporting to offer tips on childcare.

It has since taken the note down "to prevent any misunderstanding". In a new post on Facebook in the early hours of Wednesday morning, it said the guidelines were "shared out of goodwill and for reference purposes".

Ms Jayastina Archigal, 25, a nurse at the children's emergency section at KKH, said she encountered the note on Tuesday, shared by about 20 people. She became suspicious because the note did not carry the logo of the hospital and was "written in rather poor English".

"I think the public should verify the source before sharing out information like this, especially since they are about children," she added.

The hospital made clear that medical information on managing fever in children can be found on the KKH HealthPedia section of their website.

ST has contacted Grub n' Grow for comments.