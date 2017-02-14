Kit Chan drops a Valentine's Day single, PM Lee posts literal love birds: 8 V-day celebrations

New babies, wedding anniversaries and annual bouquets - local politicians and celebrities joined the Valentine's Day celebrations on Tuesday (Feb 14), with professions of love and an announcement of a second child for actor Shaun Chen.

His good news came after Taiwanese crooner Jay Chou and his wife Hannah Quinlivan announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their second child, a boy.

Here is a look at what eight local personalities got up to this Valentine's Day.

1. PM Lee's literal love birds

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday posted a picture of his neighbour's rooster with a new feathered friend.

"It's quite the romantic period, with Chap Goh Mei and Valentine's Day just a few days apart," he wrote.

Chap Goh Mei is the 15th and last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations and is associated with romance.

"Whether you are young or old, I hope you let your loved ones know how much you appreciate them, and not just today," said PM Lee.

2. Shaun Chen announces second child on the way

Mediacorp actor Shaun Chen, 38, announced his wife's pregnancy on his Instagram account on Valentine's Day.

He posted a picture of himself with his wife Celine Chin, who is four months pregnant.

The Malaysia-born Chen has a one-year-old daughter with his wife, who is in her 20s.

3. Chee Hong Tat's 'lover by the park'

Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Health, Chee Hong Tat on Tuesday posted a photo of a sign "Clover By The Park", with the "C" missing so it read "Lover By The Park".

"Love is the vitamin C of a happy marriage," he wrote in his Facebook post.

Mr Chee added that he and his wife have been happily married for more than 18 years.

"She is the love of my life," he wrote.

4. Felicia Chin thanks boyfriend and fellow actor Jeffrey Xu

Actress Felicia Chin, 31, shared a photo of a magazine cover featuring herself and her boyfriend, fellow actor Jeffrey Xu, on Instagram.

Wishing her followers a happy Valentine's Day, Chin thanked her Shanghai-born beau for "being with me, through everything and growing together as a couple and as complete individuals".

Chin and Xu, 28, got closer on the set of period blockbuster The Journey: Our Homeland (2015), where they played mother and son.

5. Khaw Boon Wan lauds 'romance on the move'

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan highlighted the love story of two SMRT train captains in his V-Day tribute.

He posted a photo of Ms Haziqah and her fiance Mr Shyarurezal forming a heart shape with their hands.

According to Mr Khaw, the pair will be tying the knot in April.

6. Hong Huifang thanks Zheng Geping for annual V-Day bouquet

Channel 8 actress Hong Huifang posted a photo of herself with a bouquet of flowers from her actor husband Zheng Geping.

Hong, 57, wrote in Chinese: "Every year on Valentine's Day, no matter where I am, you will never forget to send a bunch of pretty flowers, I feel so blessed."

She thanked her 52-year-old husband, with whom she has two children, and wished all her followers a happy V-Day.

7. Melvin Yong's 19th wedding anniversary

Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Melvin Yong shared a photo of himself with his wife, holding up jerseys with the number 19 on them.

"Today marks our 19th wedding anniversary," he wrote, adding that they met in primary school and "have come a long way since".

The 44-year-old wished his friends a happy V-Day.

8. Kit Chan 'doesn't like celebrating V-Day', drops single instead

Kit Chan told Lianhe Wanbao in a report on Tuesday (Feb 14) that she does not like celebrating Valentine's Day.

"I don't like celebrating Valentine's Day! In my school days I may have looked forward to it, but now I feel 'sian'," she said.

She added that she felt the occasion was too exhibitionist.

"Couples sit at row after row of tables with roses on them - it looks silly," she said.

Instead, she dropped a single with Cantopop singer Alan Tam, sharing a link to the iTunes site on her Facebook page.

She wrote that she did not have roses or chocolates (for her followers) this Valentine's Day, but instead was offering a preview of a song.