Kishore Mahbubani to retire as dean of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy

SINGAPORE - Veteran diplomat Kishore Mahbubani will retire from his position as the dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) on Dec 31, a role he served for more than 13 years.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) announced his retirement on Monday (Nov 6).

Professor Mahbubani, 69, who also teaches at the postgraduate school, will remain an NUS faculty member before retiring fully in 2019.

A search process will be initiated for the next dean of the school. In the meantime, an acting dean will be appointed from Jan 1, 2018.

His immediate plan after retirement is to take "a nine-month sabbatical to expand and deepen my research and writing".

In a statement he wrote to the Governing Board of the LKYSPP, he said that "(he realised) that the time had come for me to take a fresh look at what I should achieve over the next decade as I enter my 70s".

Calling it a new direction in his life, he wrote that he wanted to "focus on a new career that involves more time spent on reading, reflection and writing" after serving 46 years in administrative positions.

The NUS alumnus added: "It has been an incredible privilege to be the Dean of the NUS Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. After 13 years, it is timely for a new leadership to take the school to greater heights."

During Prof Mahbubani's tenure, the LKYSPP developed a strong international reputation as Asia's leading public policy school, and as a thought leader in key areas of public policy research, said the university in a statement on Monday.



The Oei Tiong Ham building at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The school also deepened its long-standing collaboration with the Harvard Kennedy School, and was the first in Asia to join the Global Public Policy Network. It now has more than 2,350 graduate alumni in 80 countries.

But it was dragged into some controversy when its senior academic, Prof Huang Jing, was identified as "an agent of influence of a foreign country" by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in August this year.

Prof Huang, who was the school's Lee Foundation Professor on US-China relations, gave what he claimed was "privileged information" about the foreign country to prominent and influential Singaporeans, with the aim of influencing their opinions in favour of that country, a charge he denied.

In its statement, MHA said that Prof Huang, an American citizen, had given the "privileged information" to a senior member of the LKYSPP, although the ministry did not name the person.

Prof Huang's permanent residence status was revoked that same month and he left Singapore with his wife in September.

Prof Mahbubani was appointed dean in August 2004 and is recognised internationally as an expert on Asian and international affairs.

But a piece he wrote in The Straits Times in June this year - Qatar: Big Lessons From A Small Country - drew criticism from Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, Ambassador-at-Large Ong Keng Yong and veteran diplomat Bilahari Kausikan.

All three men had taken issue with what Prof Mahbubani said was an eternal rule of geopolitics: "Small states should behave like small states". The piece followed a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its bigger Arab neighbours.

Prof Mahbubani drew comparisons between the crisis and Singapore's stance on the South China Sea maritime dispute.

He added that founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, who "commented openly and liberally on great powers", was an exception.

"Sadly, we will probably never again have another globally respected statesman like Mr Lee. As a result, we should change our behaviour significantly," he said.

In a Facebook post, Mr Shanmugam - who was formerly foreign affairs minister - said Prof Mahbubani's assertion runs contrary to some of Mr Lee Kuan Yew's basic principles which made Singapore successful.

"Mr Lee never advocated cravenness, or thinking small. Did we get to where we are now, by thinking 'small'? No," he wrote.

"That is why Singapore was and is respected, despite being one of the smallest countries in the world. And Singaporeans are proud to be Singaporeans."

Prof Mahbubani served 33 years in the Singapore foreign service, and as a diplomat, was posted to countries such as Cambodia, Malaysia, and the United States.

He was also posted twice as ambassador to the United Nations, during which he also served as president of the Security Council.

He was also the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1993 to 1998.

NUS president Tan Chorh Chuan said: "I thank him for leading the LKY School with passion, dedication, and vision, for building up the team in the School and positioning it as a global thought leader in public policy with an Asian focus."

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who is the chairman of the LKY School's governing Board, said: "Prof Kishore Mahbubani has demonstrated dedication and leadership in building up the NUS Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy from scratch. He has firmly established the School as an internationally renowned institution for public policy education and research in Asia."