Kishore Mahbubani built up strong global standing for LKY school: ESM Goh

SINGAPORE - Retired dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy Kishore Mahbubani built up the school with dedication and foresight, and leaves behind a firm foundation for his successors to build on, said Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Since being appointed its founding dean in August 2004, Professor Mahbubani drew from his extensive experience in the diplomatic service to build the school up. His reputation as a leading expert on Asian and international affairs helped to establish the new school's standing, said Mr Goh, who is chairman of the school's governing board, in a valedictory letter to Prof Mahbubani, which was made public on Wednesday (Jan 3).

"The School has come a long way. It has firmly established a strong reputation as Asia's leading public policy school and a thought leader in key areas of public policy, such as global governance, water and environment policy and competitiveness in Asia," he said.

Prof Mahbubani, 69, who stepped down from his position on Dec 31, will take a nine-month sabbatical this year. He will remain a faculty member of the National University of Singapore until he retires fully next year.

In his letter, dated Dec 11, Mr Goh highlighted the school's growth from 50 students to 400 under Prof Mahbubani's leadership. It now has four internationally recognised research centres and more than 2,600 graduate alumni in 89 countries.

Global luminaries including Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew have spoken at the school. It has also forged strong collaborations and partnerships with institutions like the Harvard Kennedy School and is a member of global associations, he noted.

The school provides generously for many students from the region and beyond to study public policy in Singapore, added Mr Goh, crediting Prof Mahbubani's "Midas touch in fundraising" for helping the school become the third best endowed public policy school in the world.

Prof Mahbubani leaves behind a strong legacy and a firm foundation for his successors to build on, said Mr Goh in the letter.

"On behalf of the LKY School Governing Board, I thank you for your years of impactful and dedicated service to the school. I wish you every success in your future endeavours."