Khaw Boon Wan turns 65, says he feels 70 after recent train incidents

SINGAPORE - Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan turned 65 on Friday (Dec 8) and wrote in a Facebook post that he felt 70 instead, after "recent train incidents".

Mr Khaw said he had looked forward to ending the year "with Terminal 4, DTL3 and successful re-election to the IMO Council", but "it was not to be".

Changi Airport opened its newest terminal, T4, on Oct 31, while the Downtown Line 3 opened on Oct 21, completing the 42km-long Downtown Line.

Singapore was re-elected to the council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for a 13th consecutive term, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport on Dec 2.

However, the train system has been in the spotlight recently after two trains collided last month and flawed pumps in Bishan caused flooding in an MRT tunnel in October.

"In life, we try our best and do what we can but the final outcome is sometimes beyond us," Mr Khaw wrote in his post.

He added that the key is "to persevere and press on, knowing that the cause is just and good should eventually prevail".

The minister added that no problem cannot be overcome "when one is surrounded by good friends, able colleagues and passionate volunteers".

Mr Khaw, who is MP for Sembawang GRC, shared a photo collage which showed him with a rainbow-hued cake bought by Sembawang grassroots leaders.

"My supportive colleagues got me a '65-5' cake to 'restore' the five years that slipped (from) me," he quipped.

He also shared some personal news that he was getting ready to welcome his third grandchild to his family.

On his birthday last year, a Sembawang resident spent two days making a transport-themed cake for Mr Khaw, complete with a bus and train.

The minister shared in his Facebook post last year that his youngest daughter had married in July, meaning that all his daughters had "left the nest to set up their own homes". Mr Khaw has three daughters.