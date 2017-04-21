Khatib covered walkway to be ready by year's end

By the end of this year, a covered walkway linking the Khatib Court housing estate to the Khatib MRT station will finally be completed.

In a post on her Facebook page yesterday, MP for Nee Soon GRC Lee Bee Wah said the walkway - which currently stops 10m from the station entrance - will be completed by December.

Last month, Ms Lee had raised the issue in Parliament as an example of how a lack of cooperation between government agencies could have an impact on residents.

She said she had met the two agencies involved in the project - the Housing Board (HDB) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in February, but to no avail.

The two agencies told The Straits Times last month after her speech that the linkway had not been completed because the area was a "designated emergency fire escape route".

As such, temporary hoardings put up during construction could pose a safety issue during a fire.

Existing underground structures might also have to be moved, they noted.

Ms Lee told ST yesterday that the decision to complete the walkway came after discussions between LTA and HDB. "I'm glad the two agencies eventually managed to work something out," she said.

She added that her residents were looking forward to the linkway's completion. "A covered walkway would definitely be good, especially during rainy seasons like what we're experiencing now."