Key recommendations by the Hawker Centre 3.0 Committee

Key recommendations

- Introduce sustainable training programmes to help facilitate and encourage the entry of aspiring hawkers into the profession

- Launch one-stop information centre for hawker trade-related enquiries on licence application and regulatory requirements, among others

- Explore viability of centralised dishwashing, cashless payment and bulk purchasing of common ingredients to raise productivity, address manpower constraints and cut costs

- Encourage wider adoption of more efficient and productive equipment that will help to automate tasks, such as cutting chilli and chopping onions

- Enhance hawker centres' vibrancy by having activities such as music performances. Community groups, such as grassroots organisations, schools or tertiary institutions could also adopt or partner their preferred hawker centres to hold regular activities

- Improve amenities within the hawker centres by providing free WiFi access as well as child-friendly spaces

- National Environment Agency to conduct more campaigns to encourage tray-return and other gracious and considerate behaviour

- Improve the current tray-return facilities in terms of design, layout and location so they are more convenient for patrons to use