Key events

1. LONGER PATERNITY LEAVE

Fathers had two reasons to cheer this year. From January, new dads began to receive two weeks of paid paternity leave, instead of one.

The Government pays for the second week of leave, capped at $2,500 per week including Central Provident Fund contributions.

If two weeks are not enough to bond with their newborn babies, fathers can, from July this year, also take up to four of their wives' 16 weeks of maternity leave. Before the change, mothers could share only one out of their 16 weeks of leave.

2. FUND RAISING UNDER SCRUTINY

It is a familiar tale - tell a heart-wrenching story on the Internet and donations pour in, sometimes in as much as six-figure sums.

One such fund-raiser landed a single mother in trouble in June. She had appealed for help on Facebook for another single mother, a cancer patient. But she rejected groceries and asked for money to be transferred to her account instead of the recipient's. Netizens complained.

Police reports were made. The Commissioner of Charities (COC) and police started investigations.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development, which oversees the charity sector, urged the public to exercise diligence and verify stories before reaching for their wallets.

Last month, the COC said it is working on a set of guidelines on online fund raising. The guidelines are expected early next year.

The authorities will also be updating the Charities Act to give it powers to suspend improper online fund-raising appeals.

3. PINK DOT FOR LOCALS ONLY

The annual lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rally on July 1 may have been held at Hong Lim Park since 2009, but the event this year came under tighter rules.

In October last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs amended the Public Order Act to require organisers of events at Hong Lim Park, the venue for Speakers' Corner, to ensure that only Singaporeans and permanent residents participate in them.

It followed a similar ban on foreign donations imposed last year.

The Pink Dot organiser had to set up barricades and hire security staff to check identity cards this year, to keep foreigners out.

But the tighter rules did not dampen the crowds, as thousands turned up for the event.

Toh Yong Chuan