Keppel unit's penalty not light: Indranee

Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah said Keppel Corp's offshore marine unit "did not get off lightly" for receiving a conditional warning in lieu of prosecution.
Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah said Keppel Corp's offshore marine unit "did not get off lightly" for receiving a conditional warning in lieu of prosecution.PHOTO: KEPPEL
Published
2 hours ago

Contrary to perceptions, Singapore-listed Keppel Corp's offshore marine unit, embroiled in one of the biggest corruption scandals to hit Singapore, "did not get off lightly" for receiving a conditional warning in lieu of prosecution, said Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah.

In the first comment by a government leader on the graft scandal, she told Parliament that it is being penalised more harshly under a global resolution than if the matter had been prosecuted under Singapore laws alone.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 09, 2018, with the headline 'Keppel unit's penalty not light: Indranee'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

A commitment to excellence
CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals