Keppel unit's penalty not light: Indranee

Contrary to perceptions, Singapore-listed Keppel Corp's offshore marine unit, embroiled in one of the biggest corruption scandals to hit Singapore, "did not get off lightly" for receiving a conditional warning in lieu of prosecution, said Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah.

In the first comment by a government leader on the graft scandal, she told Parliament that it is being penalised more harshly under a global resolution than if the matter had been prosecuted under Singapore laws alone.

