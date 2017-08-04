Dubai skyscraper on fire: A guide to 5 tallest buildings in Asia

This article was first published on Nov 3, 2014, and updated on Aug 4, 2017.
The Torch Tower in Dubai, one of the world’s tallest residential buildings, caught fire early on Friday (Aug 4).
Authorities said the tower had been evacuated and no injuries were reported, in what was the second blaze at the building since 2015.
Dubai is home to many skyscrapers, including the tallest building in the world, the 828m-tall Burj Khalifa.
Here is a guide to five of the tallest buildings in Asia, for travellers to explore.
1. Burj Khalifa
Where: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
How high: 828m, 200 storeys
Completed: 2010
For visitors: Level 148 is home to the world's second highest outdoor observation deck (555m). Visitors can relax in the lounges and enjoy a bird's eye view of the city.
The Armani Hotel Dubai, developed by Italian designer Giorgio Armani, is located within the Burj Khalifa. The 160 rooms and suites come with bespoke furnishings and occupy the concourse level to level eight and level 38 and 39.
The skyscraper lies in the centre of Downtown Dubai, a lifestyle destination similar to Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa.
Downtown Dubai is also home to the Dubai Mall and Souk Al Bahar
The Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping mall,boosts the world's tallest musical fountain (140m), a dinosaur skeleton exhibit and an indoor theme park.
The Emirates A380 experience,a flight simulator, gives visitors a taste of being a pilot. Time of day, weather and destination settings can be adjusted.
There is also an Olympic size skating rink.
2. Shanghai Tower
Where: Shanghai, China
How high: 632m, 121 storeys
Completed: 2015, yet to open
The second tallest building in the world is also the tallest building in China. The building twists 120 degrees, with each storey inclined 1 degree away from the previous storey. This minimises the effect wind has on the building, at high altitudes.
Shanghai Tower features the world's highest observation deck, at 561m.
It is also home to the world's fastest lifts that travel 18m per second.
Shanghai Tower has a double-glass facade. In the space between the two facades, nine sky gardens are housed. There is one garden for each of the nine sections of the building.
3. Makkah Royal Clock Tower Hotel
Where: Mecca, Saudi Arabia
How high: 601m, 120 storeys
Completed: 2012
The hotel boasts 1,542 guest room suites and residences. It is located next to the Masjid al-Haram or the Holy Mosque. The mosque is the largest mosque in the world and the focal point for Muslims who come for the annual pilgrimage or haj.
Within the hotel, there is a shopping mall with 4,000 stores, featuring international brands.
The hotel also holds the record for the world's tallest clock tower in the world and largest clock face.
4. Taipei 101
Where: Taipei, Taiwan
How high: 508m, 101 storeys
Completed: 2004
It was the first building in the world to surpass the half-kilometre mark. Observation decks are located on the 88th and 89th floor.
Visitors can look out for the giant steel ball on the 88th floor. The ball, weighing 800,000kg, stabilises the building by reducing lateral movement in case of an earthquake.
The building also hosts a six-storey shopping mall and a gymnasium.
Visitors can dine at the TWG Tea and Din Tai Fung outlets.
5. Shanghai World Financial Center
Where: Shanghai, China
How high: 492m, 101 storeys
Completed: 2008
Its highest occupied floor exceeds the Burj Khalifa's at 474m. Visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the city from the observatory deck on the 100th floor. The deck is 55m long and features transparent glass floors.
The Financial Center also houses the Park Hyatt Shanghai Hotel, located on levels 79 to 93. It features 174 luxury rooms and suites, a tai chi courtyard and an infinity pool.
Foodies can dine at Godiva, Brotzeit and Din Tai Fung.
