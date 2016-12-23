Keep safe and stay vigilant while overseas, says MFA in latest travel advisory

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has reminded Singaporeans travelling abroad to stay vigilant in the wake of terrorist attacks around the world.

"In recent months, there have been attacks on civilian targets that include areas popular with tourists and locals," MFA said in a travel advisory issued on Friday (Dec 23).

There were three major attacks in December: at the Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market in Berlin on Dec 19, at St Mark's Coptic Cathedral Complex in Cairo on Dec 11, and at the Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul on Dec 10.

Countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia have also successfully thwarted planned terror attacks.

"As a precaution during this holiday season, local authorities in many countries in our immediate region and other parts of the world have raised their level of alertness and tightened security," MFA said.

MFA reminded Singaporeans to be cautious and vigilant while abroad, and to take the following steps:

Stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know how to contact you. It will be good to share your travel itinerary with them, and in the event of an emergency, do let them know that you are safe.

eRegister with the MFA (https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ or the MFA@SG App) so that the Ministry can contact you should there be a need. Upon e-registration, MFA will send you details of the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission based on your travel itinerary, so that you have our contact details within easy reach on your mobile device in the event of an emergency.

Stay current with the media coverage of local events and be aware of your surroundings at all times. Factor recent developments into your travel plans and activities.

Exercise caution around large gatherings and avoid locations known for demonstrations or disturbances.

Take all necessary precautions to ensure your personal safety, and remain vigilant and alert to local security developments.

Follow the instructions of local authorities in an emergency. Be prepared for additional security screening and unexpected disruptions.

Purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage.

Singaporeans overseas who require emergency consular assistance can call the MFA duty office (24-hours) at +65-63798800/8855, e-mail them at mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg, or get in touch with the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission.