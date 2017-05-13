'Keep it,' cabby tells woman after passing her his brolly in pouring rain

SINGAPORE - It was pouring, but a kind taxi driver stopped his car to pass an umbrella to a pregnant mother and her toddler.

Ms Jolene Liow shared this heartwarming incident on Facebook on Friday (May 12).

She was taking her two-year-old son Josh to infantcare when the skies opened up, Ms Liow said. But she did not have an umbrella with her.

She hid under an overhead bridge, just 10m from the bus stop, but the rain was too heavy for her to run through.

"So I squatted down next to Josh, poor boy getting drenched in his stroller... both of us stranded under the overhead bridge, soaking up rainwater by the minute, while passersby with umbrellas rushed by," she recounted in her Facebook post.

A taxi then stopped along Pei Wah Avenue, which is in the Bukit Timah area.

The driver grabbed an umbrella from the back seat of the vehicle and braved the rain to hand it to her.

"He ran about 15m from his taxi towards me in the rain, handed me the umbrella, smiled and said, 'Keep it!'" she wrote.

"I was so shocked at his kindness and all I could muster was a mere, "Thank you," before he ran back to his taxi, all drenched in the downpour himself. OMG."

The taxi driver "deserves a medal", Ms Liow, who is pregnant, said.

"Really thanks to him, my 14-month Joshie and my 5-month baby bump were saved from being utterly soaked in the rain. Cos this hero decided it was more worthwhile to get himself drenched than to have a pregnant stranger and her child get wet."

Although the driver dashed off, she managed to take down the taxi's licence plate number (SH9260P) and has written to Comfort Delgro, she said.

"He clearly did it out of the goodness of his heart and not expecting anything in return. But he deserves much more credit!" Ms Liow said.