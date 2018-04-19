Kampong Bugis redevelopment: 3.14 ha of land, former site of Kallang Gasworks, to be treated due to chemicals in soil

SINGAPORE - In preparation for a new residential precinct in Kallang, the authorities will treat the soil on the site that used to be a gasworks plant that powered the entire nation.

The Singapore Land Authority called for a tender on Thursday (April 19) to conduct remediation works on the former Kallang Gasworks, constructed in 1862 to manufacture gas using coal but cordoned off in 1997 after it was relocated to Woodlands.

The former plant occupies 3.14 ha, around the size of three football fields and almost 20 per cent of the made-over Kampong Bugis district.

In the next decade, the precinct will be redeveloped into a car-lite, waterfront district with about 4,000 new private residential units.

To achieve this, the SLA also acquired two parcels of private land from Singapore-Johore Express, a transport company that ventured into property.

The 914 sqm plot currently sites the company's showroom for its freehold Kallang Riverside condominium, which sits at the edge of the precinct facing the Singapore River.

In a joint statement, the SLA and Urban Redevelopment Authority said environmental site assessments found chemicals in the soil typical of that in land used for gas production. The remediation, which will treat the soil, will "ensure that the quality of the soil will be suitable for its intended use," the agencies said.

Similar works have been successfully carried out at former gasworks elsewhere, including an upscale retail district in Brisbane, Australia and a luxury mixed-use space in King's Cross, London.

Remediation works should be completed by 2022, but the tender for a master developer to oversee the development of the entire precinct should be out in the next one to two years, The Straits Times understands.

The entire precinct should be completed in the next decade, said a URA spokesman.

Kampong Bugis is one of three rejuvenated districts that the authorities unveiled last year. The other two are Holland Plain in Bukit Timah and Bayshore in East Coast. The futuristic towns, with their emphasis on fewer cars and more open public spaces will bring a total of 19,000 new homes.