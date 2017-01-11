Jurong Bird Park puts Chinese New Year spin on its 'fowl trail' for year of the rooster

SINGAPORE - The Jurong Bird Park's fowl will be dressed up in festive cheer for a guided trail featuring the animal of the year - the rooster, and other fowls.

The year 2017 is the year of the rooster, according to Chinese astrology.

The trail will be an introduction to the pheasants, peafowls and jungle fowls in the Park's aviaries, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan 11).

"Guests can also pick up fowl facts around the park and learn how wild fowls evolved into the domesticated birds of today," WRS said.

From Jan 28 to 30, the Chinese New Year weekend, lucky guests may get a "flying" red packet at the High Flyers show, delivered by Sassy, a sulphur-crested cockatoo.

The Bird Park, Singapore Zoo and River Safari will also have lion dances, God of Fortune and Fu Lu Shou mascots during the New Year period.

An LED dragon dance will be the highlight at the Night Safari.

The animals will be celebrating the Chinese New Year as well.

Pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia will "ferret out" treats in red packets, while silver arowanas at the River Safari will leap out of the water to grab their treats.

Go to the Jurong Bird Park website for more details about the festivities.