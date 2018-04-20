Jumbo circus act

Life-size puppet elephant Queenie, weighing 350kg, came to life at The MasterCard Theatre at Marina Bay Sands yesterday during the media preview for Circus 1903: The Golden Age Of Circus, the theatre's latest show.

Other acts of the vintage-themed circus show, which harks back to the romance and glamour of circuses at the turn of the last century, include performances by a contortionist, knife-throwers, daredevil high-wire acts and more.

Circus 1903 premiered in Australia with stints in Los Angeles and New York.

It runs at Marina Bay Sands from April 18 to April 29.