Jetstar plane bound for Phuket turns back to Singapore due to 'technical issue'

SINGAPORE - A Jetstar plane bound for Phuket had to turn back to Singapore on Sunday (Jan 22) afternoon due to a "technical issue".

Flight 3K535, which departed at 2.40pm, had requested to turn back and its request was granted, according to a Changi Airport spokesman.

The Airbus A320-232 landed safely at 3.55pm at Changi Airport's Terminal 1.

Jetstar spokesman Robin Goh initially said the flight turned back as there was "believed to be a depressurisation issue" but the airline has since clarified that it is investigating all possible causes for the technical problem.

He confirmed that the flight returned safely and that all passengers were alighting.

No one was injured.