Jetstar plane bound for Phuket turns back to Singapore due to 'technical issue'

A file photo of a Jetstar plane. Flight 3K535, which was bound for Phuket, landed safely back at Singapore's Changi Airport on Jan 22.
A file photo of a Jetstar plane. Flight 3K535, which was bound for Phuket, landed safely back at Singapore's Changi Airport on Jan 22. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
1 hour ago
fabkoh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A Jetstar plane bound for Phuket had to turn back to Singapore on Sunday (Jan 22) afternoon due to a "technical issue".

Flight 3K535, which departed at 2.40pm, had requested to turn back and its request was granted, according to a Changi Airport spokesman.

The Airbus A320-232 landed safely at 3.55pm at Changi Airport's Terminal 1.

Jetstar spokesman Robin Goh initially said the flight turned back as there was "believed to be a depressurisation issue" but the airline has since clarified that it is investigating all possible causes for the technical problem.

He confirmed that the flight returned safely and that all passengers were alighting.

No one was injured.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection Evolves with Technology
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping