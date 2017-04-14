Jams at Causeway on Good Friday morning, Thursday night

SINGAPORE - Travellers to Malaysia faced a huge jam at the Woodlands Causeway on Friday (April 4) morning as the long Easter weekend started.

Heavy traffic at the link to Johor began on Thursday night, Lianhe Wanbao reported. Traffic conditions eased at about 11am.

This morning, the jam extended to Woodlands Road, the Chinese evening daily said.

The situation was better at the Second Link, although there was a jam at about 9am.

Mr Zhou Min Ji, 27, who was heading to Johor Baru, said it took him 40 minutes to clear immigration. But once in Malaysia, he found there were too many people waiting to take the bus and decided to walk the rest of the way.

Several people made their way across the Causeway on foot, a photo showed.

There were reportedly jams in Johor as well as all the way to Malacca, Wanbao said.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority advised travellers this week to expect delays when commuting to Malaysia via the Woodlands or Tuas Checkpoints over the long weekend.