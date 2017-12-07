Jail and cane for molesting sister-in-law

He showed his sister-in-law a video he had taken of her in the shower and when she told him to get out of her room, he molested her instead.

The Malaysian cook, 26, had bought a mini camera and removed its casing, so only the internal portion of the device, which was about the size of a 10-cent coin, was left.

He then placed the camera on top of the water heater in the toilet of the victim's home, a rental flat in which he and her sister also stayed. He took five videos of the 30-year-old showering and kept the two or three in his mobile phone that were clear.

He is not being named to protect the victim's identity.

Yesterday, the accused, who is married to the victim's younger sister, was sentenced to 30 months' jail and three strokes of the cane after he admitted to aggravated molestation, slapping the victim twice on the cheek, and insulting her modesty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Poon said that on March 13 this year, the accused entered the victim's room and showed a video of her in the shower on his mobile phone. She was shocked and told him to get out.

He ignored her and walked closer to her, forcing her to retreat and block him with her hands until she was backed up against her bedroom wall. When she tried to run, he pushed her down onto the bed and molested her. He also slapped and restrained her to stop her struggling.

When he got up to turn on the air-conditioning, the victim took the opportunity to run out. She locked herself in the kitchen toilet and contacted her brother, who called the police.

The accused's lawyer Desmond Tan said in mitigation that his client was remorseful and was still shocked that he had allowed his impulses to go out of control. He said his client's marriage had been greatly affected and he would miss the growing-up years of his three-year-old daughter. He also said the accused had co-operated with police in the investigation.

District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim backdated the accused's sentence to March 15.

The accused could have been jailed for up to 10 years and caned for aggravated molestation.

The maximum for causing hurt is two years' jail and a $5,000 fine; and for insulting modesty, a jail term of up to one year and fine.