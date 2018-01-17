Jackfruit falls from block of flats and hits car, police investigating case of rash act

SINGAPORE - In a twist in the term "carjacking", a car was damaged by a jackfruit that fell from a block of flats in Ghim Moh on Wednesday (Jan 17).

Photos of the incident posted on Facebook by Sam Tan show the green fruit on the road, with a large dent in the top of a car parked nearby.

Mr Tan, who works in a bank, told The Straits Times that he had arrived at carpark at Block 19, Ghim Moh Road, to buy dinner for his mother at around 5pm.

"There was already a crowd gathered near the damaged car," said the 42-year-old. "The roof of the car was badly dented and the windscreen smashed with the jackfuit on the road."

He said two police officers on the scene were taking statements from the driver.

The police told ST that they were alerted to a case of rash act near the carpark at Block 19, Ghim Moh Road, at 4.36pm on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

It is unclear whether the jackfruit was deliberately thrown down by someone, or whether it was an accident.