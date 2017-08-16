It's going to be a wet August, but chances of haze low: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - Expect more wet weather in the last two weeks of August, as the spell of heavy rain continues into the latter half of the month.

Short thundery showers can be expected on six to eight days during this period, mostly in the late morning and early afternoon, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Wednesday (Aug 16).

On one or two days, Sumatra squalls could bring widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds between the pre-dawn and early morning hours.

The forecast also said that Singapore and the surrounding region will continue to be influenced by south-west monsoon conditions, which are characterised by low-level winds that blow mainly from the south-east or south-west.

The rainfall for the month is expected to be near-normal.

The first half of August had wetter weather conditions compared with the second half of July, although there were still a few warm days. The highest daily maximum temperature during the first two weeks ranged between 34.1 and 34.4 deg C, and the lowest daily minimum temperature was between 21.7 and 23.3 deg C.

Meanwhile, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday that the likelihood of Singapore being affected by transboundary haze remains low.

There were two hot spots detected in southern Sumatra on Wednesday, but no visible smoke plumes or haze were observed.

For the next few days, the prevailing winds are forecast to blow from the south-east or south. While some showers can be expected over northern and central Sumatra, dry weather conditions are expected over southern Sumatra.

