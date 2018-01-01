It's cool and wet as S'pore enters new year

The cool thundery weather that descended on the island as the curtains were drawn on 2017 looks set to continue over the next few days.

Temperatures fell to as low as 23 deg C yesterday, while rain continued to fall throughout the day amid the New Year's Eve celebrations.

The thundery showers are due to a north-east monsoon surge in the South China Sea.

Singapore and the surrounding region are experiencing the wet phase of this monsoon, which typically lasts until January, so the rain is forecast to persist for a few days.

That will also mean temperatures today will range from just 23 deg C to 29 deg C.

The same weather pattern brought lower temperatures throughout December. The lowest temperature for the first half of the month was 22.3 deg C - recorded on Dec 14.

The lowest temperature recorded here was 19.4 deg C on two days in January 1934, said the National Environment Agency.