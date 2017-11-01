It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Gardens by the Bay took on a festive air yesterday with a media preview of this year's Christmas Wonderland. The fourth edition of the extravaganza will feature light sculptures handcrafted in Italy. The fair will also have its first outdoor skating
ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO
Published
Nov 1, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

Gardens by the Bay took on a festive air yesterday with a media preview of this year's Christmas Wonderland. The fourth edition of the extravaganza will feature light sculptures handcrafted in Italy. The fair will also have its first outdoor skating rink specially brought in from Switzerland, and performances from Ethiopia's Circus Abyssinia. Organised by Blue Sky Events and the Singapore Tourism Board, Christmas Wonderland will be held from Dec 1 to 26, 4pm to 11pm daily. Admission tickets start from $4 each.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 01, 2017, with the headline 'It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands