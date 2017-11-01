It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Gardens by the Bay took on a festive air yesterday with a media preview of this year's Christmas Wonderland. The fourth edition of the extravaganza will feature light sculptures handcrafted in Italy. The fair will also have its first outdoor skating rink specially brought in from Switzerland, and performances from Ethiopia's Circus Abyssinia. Organised by Blue Sky Events and the Singapore Tourism Board, Christmas Wonderland will be held from Dec 1 to 26, 4pm to 11pm daily. Admission tickets start from $4 each.