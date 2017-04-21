It's been an amazing journey: PM Lee marks 5 years on Facebook with memorable stories of Singaporeans

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong marked his fifth anniversary on Facebook by celebrating the stories of Singaporeans he met over the last five years.

Since he joined Facebook in April 2012, his page has amassed 1.1 million followers.

His posts are a mix of serious policy matters and lighthearted personal updates. His penchant for photography also came to light after he began sharing the photos he took himself.

"It's been an amazing journey. I discovered many heartwarming and inspiring stories, got reacquainted with old friends and formed new friendships!" Mr Lee said in a post on Friday (April 21) morning.

The people he featured are Madam Indranee Elizabeth Nadisen, young people, former comrades from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singaporeans he met on overseas trips and Mr Aziz Ahmad.

Mr Lee said he met Mr Aziz 31 years after he presented him with a bursary award, and this time, he awarded Mr Aziz's son, Adam Zafran, a bursary.

"Very happy to see Aziz doing well, and his children inheriting his work ethic," he wrote.

Madam Nadisen, who is in her 70s, is Singapore's longest-serving foster mother. She has fostered at least 45 children over 35 years.

Mr Lee also highlighted three groups of young people: four Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students who worked with students from Rainbow Centre to create chairs that were auctioned for charity, Taiko drummers from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore and art collective Band of Doodlers.

He also shared photos of two former colleagues from the SAF, Singapore Airlines crew on his flights overseas and Singaporeans living overseas.

He also tried out Facebook's Canvas function on mobile, sharing albums of people and scenes in Singapore.

The application allows full-screen photos to be shown, only on mobile phones.