It's a win-win-win situation for father and young son who took part in Safra photo competition

SINGAPORE - Mr Lawrence Pang entered a Safra photo competition for some father-son bonding time with his eight-year-old.

The photos they took to depict the theme, From My Generation To Yours, were among the more than 300 submitted by national servicemen and their families to the competition to commemorate 50 Years of National Service (NS50).

Senior Minister of State for Defence and deputy president of Safra, Dr Maliki Osman, was at Safra Toa Payoh on Saturday (Nov 11) to present prizes to the winners, who included Mr Pang and son Jordan.

The competition, organised by the Safra Photographic Club, featured three categories: Open was for all Singapore citizens and permanent residents; Youth for those 19 years old and below; and Salute, for Singapore citizens and permanent residents with photos featuring a salute.

Mr Victor Chick, chairman of the organising committee for the NS50 Photo Competition, said the anniversary was a key national milestone close to the hearts of most NSmen, who have given a part of their lives to serve the country.

"This sacred duty is passed on from one generation to the next to safeguard a bright and shared future for all Singaporeans. It is heartening to see both NSmen and their children coming forward to share what NS50 means to them in a very personal way through the lens of their cameras," he added.

More than 100 people took part, with many photos taken at commemorative events held from April to September for NS50 and Safra's 45 th anniversary. Their entries were evaluated based on thematic relevance, photography techniques and creativity.

Mr Desmond Teo Puay Chuan, 54, won first prize in the Open category for his black and white photo of an army open house in Punggol.

Said Mr Teo, a senior court clerk at legal firm Rajah & Tann and a Safra Photographic Club committee member: "I didn't expect to win first prize, especially with a black and white photo. But it's a happy feeling."

Mr Pang, 39, won second prize in the Open category and also a merit prize in the Salute category. The professional photographer said he wanted to encourage his son, who had lost at a previous competition.

"So he's really happy when he found out he won," he added.

Jordan, one of the youngest entrants in the competition, also won second prize, in the Youth section.

The top three winners in the Open and Youth categories received cash prizes ranging from $300 to $1,000 and also a camera or photography equipment.

Winners in the Salute category received Safra vouchers worth between $100 and $500.

Members of the public can view the winning photos on exhibition at various Safra clubs from Nov 13 to Feb 4.

This weekend, 3,000 Safra members along with their friends and families get to enjoy complimentary screenings of Ah Boys To Men 4 at Golden Village VivoCity and five other cinemas.