It's a small, small world

Mr Calvin Tan, 41, is not only a World War II buff but also a world-renowned miniature figure sculptor and painter. The winner of many overseas awards is also an author and recently produced a video on the art of miniature figure painting. It can take him a few months to complete a hyper realistic figure, but one measuring a mere 5cm in height, sculpted with epoxy putty and then painted, can command a few thousand dollars. They come predominantly in three scales – 1/9, 1/16 and 1/35. Having completed over 200 since he first ventured into scale modelling at the age of 13, he is now focused solely on finishing his private collection. Mr Tan, who is married and has two children, is a department chair and senior lecturer at DigiPen Singapore.