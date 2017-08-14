HOME IN FOCUS
It's a small, small world
The art of miniature modelling may seem like a niche interest, but more and more hobbyists here are turning their passion into a growing business - either as a profitable sideline or a full-time profession. Unique collectables like mossariums and food sculptures may catch the eye of the younger set, while the more traditional scale models are still highly sought after by collectors. The Straits Times executive photojournalist Desmond Foo looks at the work of some hobbyists.
VIDEO: http://str.sg/4KsF
VIDEO: http://str.sg/4Ksy
VIDEO: http://str.sg/4KsC