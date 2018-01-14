Interactive play engages Eunos Crescent residents on desirable social norms

SINGAPORE - More than 500 people got the chance to intervene in situations such as littering and recommend actions to stem such undesirable behaviour on Sunday morning (Jan 14).

They were attending the interactive theatre play, Living The Norm Way, which encouraged the audience to be more aware of desirable social norms.

The play showcased undesirable behaviours such as littering, speaking loudly and not sharing tables with others, and had the audience suggest actions to foster a more gracious environment.

The play, held at Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre, was staged by the People's Association (PA) Integration Council. It has been held at various other community platforms since being introduced at PA's One Community Fiesta in Tampines GRC last September.

Associate Professor Fatimah Lateef, adviser to the council, said the play hopes to spur residents to adopt desirable behaviours "such that these become our social norms at public spaces in the neighbourhood".

"It's a reminder that all of us can play our part to shape a more inclusive and gracious Singapore," added Prof Fatimah, who is also an MP for Marine Parade GRC.