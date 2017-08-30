Installation of sprawling Mid-Autumn Festival lantern sets at Gardens by the Bay under way

SINGAPORE - Giant satin dragonflies are perching, one by one, in Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay.

Once all 100 of them are ready, they will light up at night in the brilliant colours of the rainbow, as part of the Gardens' annual Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations.

This dragonfly set, called Flight Of The Dragonflies, is part of Mid-Autumn @ Gardens by the Bay, one of the country's largest lantern light-ups.

Installation of the entire festival display began 10 days ago, and is around one-third completed.

When it opens on Sept 22 at 7.30pm, more than 5,000 specially created decorations will illuminate nine locations in the gardens.

This year's theme is Autumn Abundance, and the sets depict scenes of harvest and abundance, including one of a fishing village, called Waters of Prosperity, at the Dragonfly Lake.

Visitors can download an app, also called Mid-Autumn @ Gardens by the Bay, that will provide a map of the 10 lantern sets.

The app is slated for release on Sept 4 on Google Play and the App Store.

Separately, in a community project called Illuminations of Joy, beneficiaries from 30 voluntary welfare organisations are creating about 1,000 light installations that will hang in the Silver Garden.

One beneficiary working on this on Wednesday (Aug 30) was Mr Yeo Her Yam from Montfort Care.

The 70-year-old part-time contractor was making fish decorations in a room at Gardens by the Bay.

Mr Yeo said it was good that his installations would be displayed, but he added that he also enjoyed the social aspect of creating his decorations.

"At least I can spend time doing activities outside. I don't want to sit inside the house and do nothing."

Mr Yeo was there with his wife Lian Siew Mui, 67, a part-time seamstress, and her sister Lian Ni Ni, 71, a Chinese language tutor. They are also beneficiaries of Montfort Care.

Most of the sets and activities in the Gardens are free to access, except for the display in the indoor Flower Dome called Autumn Harvest.

Visitors there can bask in a lavish field of fruits, flowers and vegetables, with pumpkin-shaped lanterns and special pumpkin varieties.

This exhibit opens on Sept 1, before the festival starts, and admission tickets range from $8 to $28.

Mid-Autumn @ Gardens by the Bay will run from Sept 22 to Oct 8.