Injured otter pup treated and released

The otter pup that was spotted last month with a wound from a ring around its body was rounded up and treated in a five-hour operation that started at noon yesterday. The young pup was corralled along with six other members of its Pasir Ris family, otter watcher Jeffery Teo told The Straits Times.

Volunteers and related agencies such as the National Parks Board (NParks) have been tracking the otter on site from two days ago, Mr Teo said. The pup was caught at the river mouth near Sungei Tampines and darted at around 2pm. "More than 20 people were there, including the Wildlife Reserves Singapore and NParks," he said.

The operation is the first of its kind in Singapore where a wild otter was successfully isolated, treated and released.