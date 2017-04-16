Indranee hits the high notes for Sinda, needy families

Indranee RajahST PHOTOS: JONATHAN CHOO
Apr 16, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

A singing politician and models strutting the stuff of India's foremost fashion designers shared the stage last night for a common cause. They were raising funds for the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda), as well as needy families in the Henderson-Dawson constituency. Senior Minister of State for Law and Finance Indranee Rajah belted out Hindi, Tamil, Cantonese and English tunes with veteran local singer Mohamed Raffee at the Bollywood Cutting Edge fashion show and gala dinner. The event was jointly organised by the Henderson-Dawson Citizens' Consultative Committee Community Development and Welfare Fund and the Indian Business-leaders' Roundtable, and was expected to raise more than $300,000.

