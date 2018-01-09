Indranee cites CPIB's record

Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has an unblemished record in taking action against people regardless of their status, Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah said yesterday. Among those she named were:

• Former NTUC chairman and former MP Phey Yew Kok, who pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including committing 10 counts of criminal breach of trust.

• The late National Development Minister Teh Cheang Wan, who took his own life while investigations were ongoing. He was accused of receiving two cash payments of $500,000 as bribes.

• Former National Kidney Foundation (NKF) chief executive T.T. Durai was charged in 2006 with intending to deceive the NKF over two payments he approved. He was sentenced to three months in jail and released in August 2008.

• Former civil defence chief Peter Lim was dismissed after he was convicted in May 2013 of corruptly obtaining sex from a 49-year-old woman whose engineering company had bid for a contract from his agency.

• Seven former senior management members of ST Marine were convicted in a scandal in which at least $24.9 million in bribes - falsely claimed as entertainment expenses - were paid by the company between 2000 and 2011 in return for ship repair contracts.

They included former chief executive officer and president See Leong Teck; former chief operating officer and deputy president Han Yew Kwang; former group financial controller Patrick Lee; former group financial controller Ong Teck Liam; former senior vice-president Mok Kim Whang; former president of commercial business Tan Mong Seng; and former president Chang Cheow Teck.

Ms Indranee also noted that while Keppel Corp's former chief executive Choo Chiau Beng had not been prosecuted, he had "stepped down" as Singapore's non-resident ambassador to Brazil.

Grace Leong