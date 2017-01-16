Indonesian buys $51 T-shirt, wins $1m

On his maiden trip to Singapore last October, Mr Ade Iskandar Roni bought a $51 Adidas T-shirt as a present for his friend. The purchase, which is just $1 above the $50 qualification amount, has helped him win $1 million. Mr Ade, from South Jakarta, was yesterday crowned the new Changi Millionaire. The procurement officer beat seven other finalists in three rounds of games. "I'm very happy and nervous, my whole body is shaking. I don't believe this," said Mr Ade, 39, who is married with five children. "I want to take my whole family to Mecca, maybe buy a new house, a new car."