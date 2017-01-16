Indonesian buys $51 T-shirt, wins $1m

On his maiden trip to Singapore last October, Mr Ade Iskandar Roni bought a $51 Adidas T-shirt as a present for his friend. The purchase, which is just $1 above the $50 qualification amount, has helped him win $1 million. Mr Ade, from South Jakarta,
PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP
Published
58 min ago

On his maiden trip to Singapore last October, Mr Ade Iskandar Roni bought a $51 Adidas T-shirt as a present for his friend. The purchase, which is just $1 above the $50 qualification amount, has helped him win $1 million. Mr Ade, from South Jakarta, was yesterday crowned the new Changi Millionaire. The procurement officer beat seven other finalists in three rounds of games. "I'm very happy and nervous, my whole body is shaking. I don't believe this," said Mr Ade, 39, who is married with five children. "I want to take my whole family to Mecca, maybe buy a new house, a new car."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 16, 2017, with the headline 'Indonesian buys $51 T-shirt, wins $1m'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal data protection: An intrinsic priority of DBS bank
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping