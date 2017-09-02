Inaugural SGH swim event raises $103,000 for rheumatology research with help from former national swimmers

SINGAPORE - Rheumatism often conjures up images of elderly patients speaking of their aching joints when the weather acts up.

But rheumatological diseases can afflict even the young and hale, like former national swimmer Clement Lim, 24, who has picked up five gold medals in swim events like the Youth Olympic Games and the SEA Games.

He was one of the 100 participants at the Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) first Swim for Rheumatology fundraiser on Saturday (Sept 2) morning, which aims to raise awareness and funding for rheumatology research here.

Mr Lim was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, an incurable inflammation of the spine, while serving national service in 2012.

The condition leaves with him persistent back pains and stiffness, and can leave him unable to move up from bed when it flares up.

"That was one factor in my early retirement, along with other commitments," said the final-year sports science and management undergraduate at the Nanyang Technological University.

Swimming is the best exercise for rheumatic patients as it is a whole-body exercise that does not add stress or load on their joints, said Mr Lim, who still swims for leisure as the activity relieves the stiffness and back pain he has.

He was joined at the event by other former national swimmers such as Leslie Kwok, Joel Tan and Russell Ong.

Current national swimmer Roanne Ho, who is fresh off her gold victory at the 2017 SEA games in the 50m women's breaststroke, also participated.

SGH raised about $102,000 at the fundraiser, which also includes an ongoing donation drive at GiveAsia and pledges from donors.

This will be used to fund patient research on the causes and treatment of rheumatological diseases here.

Over 600,000 people suffer from various rheumatological diseases in Singapore, which include conditions such as sclerosis, osteoarthritis and lupus.

Such diseases are more than just aches and pains, as many rheumatological conditions occur when the patient's immune system turns against then and starts attacking major organs such as the heart, lungs, brain and nerves.

"Treatment options remain limited for many of these conditions which can be life-threatening," said SGH's head and senior consultant at the department of rheumatology and immunology, Dr Andrea Low.

"We need to do better for our patients. That becomes our driving force to better understand these diseases and to uncover new treatments and cures through research."