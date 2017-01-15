In the mood for Spring

With two more weeks to Chinese New Year, many Singaporeans are busy making preparations for the annual Spring Festival. Hot spots like Chinatown are buzzing with activity as shoppers suss out favourites such as bak kwa and pineapple tarts. The good news is that prices of Chinese New Year goodies such as love letters are not expected to differ much from last year's. However, be prepared for price hikes for other Chinese New Year staples - such as bak kwa, mandarin oranges and fish.

