In the mood for Spring

With two more weeks to Chinese New Year, many Singaporeans are busy making preparations for the annual Spring Festival. Hot spots like Chinatown are buzzing with activity as shoppers suss out favourites such as bak kwa and pineapple tarts. The good n
ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
51 min ago

With two more weeks to Chinese New Year, many Singaporeans are busy making preparations for the annual Spring Festival. Hot spots like Chinatown are buzzing with activity as shoppers suss out favourites such as bak kwa and pineapple tarts. The good news is that prices of Chinese New Year goodies such as love letters are not expected to differ much from last year's. However, be prepared for price hikes for other Chinese New Year staples - such as bak kwa, mandarin oranges and fish.

SEE HOME

Oranges to cost more as supply drops Fruits

Goodies staying at a good price Snacks

Weather woes push up prices

Barbecued meat draws early birds Bak kwa

What's available this time New buys

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 15, 2017, with the headline 'In the mood for Spring'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal data protection: An intrinsic priority of DBS bank
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping