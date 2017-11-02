In Pictures: Singapore Airlines unveils new Airbus 380 seats
Singapore Airlines revealed new seats for their Airbus 380s as part of a S$1.16 billion investment to carry more economy and premium economy passengers. The airline's fleet of 18 A-380s will be retrofitted with the new seats from now until 2020. Some of the new features include more legroom, under-seat stowage and an 11.1-inch touchscreen monitor.
