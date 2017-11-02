In Pictures: Singapore Airlines unveils new Airbus 380 seats

Singapore Airlines revealed new seats for their Airbus 380s as part of a S$1.16 billion investment to carry more economy and premium economy passengers. The airline's fleet of 18 A-380s will be retrofitted with the new seats from now until 2020. Some of the new features include more legroom, under-seat stowage and an 11.1-inch touchscreen monitor.

Business-class seats include a full-length divider between centre seats. There is also under-seat stowage for cabin and laptop bags.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SIA crew performing during the launch.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SIA CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong giving his speech. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Economy class’ new look for SIA's Airbus 380. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The new 11.1-inch touchscreen monitor eliminates the need for handsets.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The new Economy class seats will also feature a six-way adjustable headrest.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Premium Economy passengers can expect more space and greater comfort through an improved design.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Business-class seats will include a full-length divider between centre seats which can be converted into couple seats.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Business class’ new look for SIA's Airbus 380. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Business-class customers, will also have access to additional in-flight entertainment content choices.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Suites on the Airbus 380 feature a 53cm swivel chair that can recline up to 135 degrees.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The suites on the new A-380s are designed to feel like a bedroom, with passengers having the option of both a bed and a seat.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Suites also feature a leather chair upholstered by French designer Poltrona Frau as well as a standalone full-flat bed.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
