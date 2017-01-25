In Pictures: Chinese New Year preparations in Singapore through the years

1955: Tangerines and oranges are auspicious Chinese New Year symbols and a must-have celebration item. Tangerines in Chinese sound similar to the word "luck" or ji, and orange sounds like the Chinese word for "success" or cheng. Through the play of words, the Chinese associate the gift of orange and tangerine as having an abundance of happiness and prosperity. The bright orange colour of the fruits also symbolises 'gold', hence it has an auspicious meaning to bring in good luck and wealth.

ST FILE PHOTO: HAN HAI FONG