In Pictures: Chinese New Year preparations in Singapore through the years
The Chinese New Year or Spring Festival is the most important festival in the Chinese calendar. Preparations for the celebrations include the cleaning of the house, buying of ingredients for feasts and a variety of auspicious items such as the Chinese Almanac, flowers like pussy willow, as well as other decorations and spring couplets. Here's a look at how Singaporeans prepare for the festival through the years, curated by Simon Ker who was assisted by Doris Goh. Photographs can be purchased from the Information Resource Centre, tel: 63195726, 63195508
