In line for a shot at $12 million

Published
1 hour ago

It is that time of the year again, when punters around the island try their luck at the annual Toto Hongbao Draw, worth $12 million this year. At the FairPrice outlet near Toa Payoh MRT station (above) at about 1pm yesterday, more than 80 people were

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

It is that time of the year again, when punters around the island try their luck at the annual Toto Hongbao Draw, worth $12 million this year. At the FairPrice outlet near Toa Payoh MRT station (above) at about 1pm yesterday, more than 80 people were in the queue to pick up Toto tickets. Elsewhere across the island, similar snaking queues could be seen at betting outlets, as Singaporeans and foreigners alike dream of big money. The draw will be held tomorrow at 9.30pm. Last year's draw carried the biggest-ever prize pot of $13.9 million, with the two winning tickets bought at a Livewire outlet at Marina Bay Sands and Ng Teo Guan Self Service at Block 301, Ubi Avenue 1.

