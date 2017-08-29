In celebration of style and substance

With the theme of "Vie for a Beautiful Cause", this year's Miss Universe Singapore pageant aims to celebrate its top 20 finalists as women of style and substance.

The contest wants to put the spotlight on not just the looks or personalities of the contestants, but also their hearts, said The New Paper editor Eugene Wee at a press conference yesterday.

The New Paper is organising the annual pageant for the second time this year, together with the Miss Universe Singapore Organisation.

"There's no shortage of heart among our contestants today," Mr Wee said at the Singapore Turf Club, the corporate social responsibility partner for the contest.

The grand finals will be held at Resorts World Sentosa on Oct 11.

Among the finalists is Ms Shonalie Raha, a former energy consultant who holds a degree in environmental studies.



An end to domestic violence, and environmental sustainability are two causes close to the hearts of Miss Universe Singapore 2017 finalists Rudihra Ramathas (left), 26, and Shonalie Raha, 23. The pageant, organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation, aims to showcase not only beauty and personality, but also heart. The grand finals will be held on Oct 11 at Resorts World Sentosa. TNP PHOTO



In April, she chaired a conference championing the cause of corporate social responsibility in the area of sustainability. "It was very inspiring to see industry leaders change the way we look at business," said the 23-year-old, who also took part in last year's The New Paper New Face competition.

She is also on the organising committee for the Singapore Eco Film Festival, which starts on Friday .

Another finalist, Ms Rudihra Ramathas, 26, champions the empowerment of women and the end of domestic violence.

"I went through it in a past relationship, so I know how it feels like," said the pricing analyst.

The finalists are "representatives of the diversity we have in Singapore", said Miss Universe Singapore national director Noraliza Osman, a former Miss Universe Singapore winner herself. She said she was proud of "their commitment to pursue their ambitions, whatever they may be".

Miss Universe Singapore 2016 winner Cheryl Chou believes it is important for contestants to find causes they can genuinely support.

"Make sure it truly comes from your heart and it's something you really believe in," she said.

• For tickets, go to tnp.sg/mustickets