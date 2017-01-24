Ikea recalls beach chair due to collapsing fears; no known incidents in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Ikea Singapore is recalling its MYSINGSÖ beach chair as a precautionary measure, after incidents of the chair collapsing were reported in several countries.

In a press release on Tuesday (Jan 24), the furniture giant said it had received five reports of injuries to fingers that required medical attention in five countries - Australia, Denmark, Finland, Germany and the United States.

No known incidents have been reported in Singapore.

"After washing the fabric seat it is possible to reassemble the chair incorrectly leading to risks of falls or finger entrapments," said the press release.

Stressing that safe products are its top priority, Ikea Singapore said the MYSINGSÖ beach chair had gone through relevant mechanical, fabric and chemical tests with approved results.

Ikea customers with beach chairs bought before Jan 31 this year can return them to the Ikea stores for a full refund.

Proof of purchase is not required for the refund.

For more information, call Ikea customer relations on 6786 6868.