Ignore SMSes from scammers claiming they have kidnapped your loved ones: Police

SINGAPORE - The police have put out an advisory asking the public to be on their guard against scammers who send SMSes claiming that they have kidnapped the recipient's loved ones.

In a statement on Wednesday (April 4), the police said they have received numerous reports from the public over such SMSes.

The scammers also asked for money to be transferred to a bank account to "ensure" the safety of their loved ones.

One version of the message, shared on Facebook by Syahana Anasyah, reads: "I kidnap your daughter. If you want your daughter safe. Bank in $500,000 to my account now. If you report police, I will rape your daughter." The scammer then directed her to transfer money to a POSB Savings account.

The message was sent at 9.02pm on Tuesday, according to the timestamp on the message. The same message was sent again a few minutes later.

The police advised those who receive such messages to adopt the following measures:

1. Remain calm and do not transfer any money as instructed in the SMSes.

2. Contact your loved one immediately to confirm their safety.

3. Do not reply to the SMS. Block and report the number as spam.

Anyone with information on such cases can submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000.