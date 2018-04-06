'I'd like a hotcakes and sausage meal, followed by a fitness workout'

SINGAPORE - Patrons of McDonald's may find themselves savouring their favourite burgers or hotcakes and later burning the calories from these foods, all at the same place.

The fast-food chain plans to hold family-targeted fitness workout sessions at several of its outlets in public parks from July 28 to National Day on Aug 9.

These sessions will be open to the public, and more details will be released later.

The activity is being planned in partnership with the annual GetActive Singapore 2018, which aims to gather Singaporeans through sports in celebration of National Day.

McDonald's also hopes to get its employees to sign up for the Active Health programme, so as to motivate them to take charge of their health.

The health and fitness of participants will be assessed at the two Active Health Labs, at Our Tampines Hub and Heartbeat@Bedok. They will also be guided on how to achieve their health goals.

"We thought that GetActive Singapore and the Active Health onboarding was the perfect vehicle for us to get our employees to get going and to get them to start on the habit of exercising," said Mr Kenneth Chan, managing director of McDonald's Singapore.

McDonald's is GetActive Singapore's first partner for this year. The event is into its third edition this year and will feature sports festivals as well as sports initiatives organised by individuals and organisations.