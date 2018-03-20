Iconic landmarks in Singapore to light up in blue for World Water Day on Thursday

SINGAPORE - From Gardens by the Bay to the Resorts World Sentosa, 10 iconic local landmarks will light the sky up in blue to mark World Water Day on Thursday (March 22).

National water agency PUB said in a statement on Tuesday (March 20) that the light-up, which will begin at 6.45pm, is a show of the Republic's commitment towards water sustainability and its support for water conservation.

The 10 participating landmarks are: Esplanade, Theatres on the Bay; Gardens by the Bay; Singapore Flyer; the tube @ orchardgateway; Republic Plaza, ArtScience Museum; Resorts World Sentosa; Millenia Tower; Sentosa Development Corporation; and Singapore Sports Hub.

The lights on the landmarks will come on at various timings.

While this is the fifth year of the light-up, the ArtScience Museum will take part in the initiative for the first time this year in conjunction with sustainable light art festival i Light Marina Bay.

PUB said that it has been working with over 500 community partners to commemorate World Water Day with a month-long campaign to raise awareness on water conservation.

Through community events and roadshows islandwide, the agency hopes to encourage the community to take the 'I Save' Pledge, adopt the five water-saving tips and reduce their water consumption.

More than 38,000 pledges have been collected thus far.

On Thursday, the public can also make a pledge to conserve water at a booth at the foot of the Helix bridge, near the Youth Olympic Park, from 6pm to 10pm.

The United Nations has designated March 22 as World Water Day as a reminder that water is a critical resource that should be cherished and protected.