'Ice' trafficker in Bukit Merah among 122 people nabbed in 11-day CNB islandwide operation

SINGAPORE - A suspected "Ice" trafficker was among 122 drug offenders nabbed in an 11-day islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The 37-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in the Henderson Crescent area on March 12, along with a 52-year-old male suspected drug abuser, who was also Singaporean.

CNB recovered about 84g of "Ice" or methamphetamine, cash of nearly $3,220 and a wide assortment of unidentified liquid substances, which are suspected to be controlled drugs.

Many of these substances were found in neatly arranged glass bottles of various shapes and sizes.

CNB also found an assortment of drug paraphernalia, including drug-smoking apparatuses and utensils, digital weighing scales and a heat sealer.

In total, CNB seized about 318g of "Ice" or methamphetamine, 242g of cannabis, 47g of heroin, 1g of ketamine, 296 "Ecstasy" tablets, 243 "Yaba" tablets and 183 Erimin-5 tablets during the operation, which began on March 12 and was supported by the Singapore Police Force.

The authorities covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.