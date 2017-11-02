ICA warns of scam callers impersonating its officers requesting money transfers

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned the public of scam callers trying to get them to transfer money over.

Some people have received calls from 6542-8976 - ICA's Airport Logistics Park's office number - requesting them to transfer money for cases or investigations they were allegedly involved in, the agency said in a press release on Thursday (Nov 2).

"ICA would like to clarify that these calls were not made by our officers," the agency said,

"ICA does not call members of the public to ask for personal information or transfer money."

It added that the police has been alerted.

Anyone who receives such calls should ignore them and not provide any personal particulars nor transfer money over.

ICA said that it "takes a serious view of such scam calls as it undermines public trust".

Anyone with information should call the police hotline at 1800-2550000, or submit the information at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. If urgent police assistance is needed, then 999 should be dialled.

Scam-related advice can be sought by calling the anti-scam helpline at 1800-7226688, or online at www.scamalert.sg.

"They are also encouraged to help spread the word and share this advisory with their family and friends to prevent them from being the next victim of scam," ICA added.