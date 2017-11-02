ICA to roll out electronic system for permanent residency applications from Dec 18

SINGAPORE - The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is switching to an electronic system for permanent residency applications from Dec 18 this year.

In a news release on Thursday (Nov 2), ICA said the new electronic Permanent Residence (e-PR) system will allow applicants to key in the required information into an online form on its website.

Supporting documents can also be scanned and submitted electronically.

Currently, PR applicants are required to make an appointment with ICA to submit their documents. This will no longer be needed, ICA added.

ICA will also revise the fee structure for PR applications. Applicants presently do not pay a processing fee but have to pay $100 for an entry permit if their application is successful.

This will be changed to a $100 processing fee that is charged at the point of submission of an application, with successful applicants paying $20 for the entry permit.

The new fees will take effect from Dec 18.

No more e-appointment slots will be released from that date, with all PR applications accepted only through the new system.

Those who have already secured appointment slots are not affected and can continue to submit their hardcopy applications during their ICA appointments. They will also not be affected by the new fee structure.

For more information on the e-PR system and processing fee, the public can refer to the FAQ on ICA's website.