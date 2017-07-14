ICA officer lauded for helping Thai tourist who had labour pains

SINGAPORE - An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer on duty at Changi Airport, who helped a tourist who went into labour at the immigration counters, has been lauded for his efforts.

A 28-year-old Thai tourist who just arrived in Singapore on April 17 this year was seeking immigration clearance when she experienced labour pains, ICA told The Straits Times in response to queries on Friday (July 14).

Counter staff sought Assistant Superintendent Justin Teo Kok Quan, who helped the woman and her family with immigration clearance.

He then contacted the medical team in Changi Airport and Raffles Medical Group attended to the woman.

ICA said in a Facebook post on Thursday that ASP Teo was not only able to think on his feet but also "provided expedited arrival immigration clearance for the pregnant lady and her family without compromising security".

ASP Teo, who is an officer with Airport Command, Integrated Checkpoints Command (ICC), manages a team including counter staff.

The 39-year-old, who has been with ICA for eight years, told ST that he appreciated the strong support from his team and shared Helen Keller's quote: "Alone, we can do so little; together we can do so much."

ICA, in its response to ST, said its officers, as guardians of Singapore's borders, work vigilantly round the clock to protect the country and ensure the safety of Singaporeans and travellers going through our checkpoints.