ICA officer lauded for helping Thai tourist who had labour pains

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer on duty at Changi Airport, who helped a tourist who was in labour while at the immigration counters, has been lauded for his efforts.

The 28-year-old Thai tourist had just arrived in Singapore on April 17 and was seeking immigration clearance when she experienced labour pains, ICA told The Straits Times in response to queries yesterday.

ICA counter staff sought out their superior, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Justin Teo Kok Quan, and he helped the woman and her family with immigration clearance.

He also contacted the medical team in Changi Airport. Raffles Medical Group staff attended to the woman.

It is not known if she delivered safely.

ICA said in a Facebook post on Thursday that ASP Teo was not only able to think on his feet, but also "provided expedited arrival immigration clearance for the pregnant lady and her family without compromising security".

ASP Teo has been with ICA for eight years.

He told The Straits Times that he appreciated the strong support from his team.

He also shared a quote from American author Helen Keller: "Alone, we can do so little; together we can do so much."