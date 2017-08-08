I like my lean, strong legs and, yes, I'm sexy

Q What is your secret to looking fabulous?

A Lemon water with cayenne pepper in the morning and daily workouts. I teach up to 10 cycling classes a week and I train in the gym at least three times in between the classes. I also practise yoga every evening to recover from the intense workouts.

It's my job to maintain a healthy lifestyle as this motivates other people too. I believe part of looking and feeling good is loving what you do.

Q Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

A I started eating a lot of junk food in 2007 when I was doing a visual communication diploma course. I'd stay up late to finish projects or go out drinking with friends. Eating out and partying became a way for me to destress. By the time I completed my course, I had gained at least 8kg.

I spent the next six months in the United States, where I decided to change my lifestyle to pursue modelling and hosting as a career.

Q What is your diet like?

A I prepare food at home whenever possible. My daily staple is salad with roast chicken or quinoa with broccoli and baked salmon. I like trying out healthy Asian recipes and I love Thai food.

Q What are your indulgences?

A Red wine, pizza and spicy Korean fried chicken.

Bio Box

FAY HOKULANI Age: 30 Height: 1 .65m Weight: 50kg After graduating from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts with a diploma in visual communication, Ms Hokulani decided to pursue a career in modelling and hosting TV shows. The Singaporean spent three years in Kuala Lumpur, working as a TV and radio presenter. She started exercising regularly and enjoyed being fit. She then decided to become a fitness trainer and did a course to be certified as a personal trainer. She was a fitness coach at UFIT in Singapore, before going to Manila to work as a freelance personal trainer. Ms Hokulani, who is Chinese, moved to Bangkok in February to work as a cycling instructor and fitness coach. Hokulani, which is Hawaiian for heavenly star, was her stage name, but she has registered it as her legal name. Ms Hokulani is single. Her mother is a clerk at a primary school here and her father is retired. She has a brother, 39, and a sister, 36.

Q What do you do to relax?

A I like to have good food, explore new places and spend time in nature. I also like to relax by the pool with a good book and listening to music.

Q What are the three most important things in your life?

A Health, happiness and food for the soul.

Q What's your favourite and least favourite part of your body?

A I'm proud of my lean, strong legs, thanks to cycling and weight- training. My left big toe is my least favourite because I dropped a stool on it recently and the entire nail came off, which makes it awful to look at.

Q What are your must-dos before and after a training session?

A I'd make oats or a smoothie at home as I never train on an empty stomach. After class or training, I'd do 15 to 20 minutes of yoga.

Q How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

A A good workout gives me an energy boost.

Q What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness or diet?

A I did a three-day juice cleanse. My body felt amazing but I don't think I could do it again. I craved food and missed the feeling of biting into food. I believe in doing what you can naturally, instead of dieting or cutting out any food completely.

Q How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

A Working out is a way of spending quality time with others.

Q How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?

A I have accumulated a lot of gym equipment because I love working out at home. There are no distractions or excuses to skip training.

I also cannot live without my massager, which I use for my sore legs after cycling.

Q Would you go for plastic surgery?

A No, I'm proud of what my mum and dad gave me.

Q Do you think you're sexy?

A All the time, except when I'm eating fried chicken with my hands.