Huge Tembusu tree falls at Botanic Gardens, injuring one

SINGAPORE - A huge Tembusu tree fell at the Singapore Botanic Gardens at about 4.30pm on Saturday (Feb 11), injuring one person.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the tree had fallen near the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage.

NParks added that the injured person has been sent to the hospital and there are no fatalities.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were at the scene when The Straits Times went there around 5.30pm.

NParks told The Straits Times that it is focusing on clearing up the site.

A concert scheduled for the evening has been cancelled, Facebook user Nutan Shah posted on the social network.

The concert, called "Canada 150: Celebrating Diversity through Music and Film", was supposed to take place at the stage from 5pm to 7pm.

The Straits Times has contacted police and SCDF for statements.