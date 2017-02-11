Huge Tembusu tree falls at Botanic Gardens; 5 injured, including 2 children

SINGAPORE - A huge Tembusu tree fell at the Singapore Botanic Gardens at about 4.30pm on Saturday (Feb 11), injuring five people, including two children.

They have been sent to the National University Hospital in three ambulances, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the tree had fallen near the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage at Lawn W along Upper Palm Valley Road.

Police and the SCDF were at the scene when The Straits Times went there around 5.30pm.

NParks told The Straits Times that it is focusing on clearing up the site.

A concert scheduled for the evening has been cancelled, Facebook user Nutan Shah posted on the social network.

The concert, called "Canada 150: Celebrating Diversity through Music and Film", was supposed to take place at the stage from 5pm to 7pm.

All programmes at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Sunday (Feb 11) have been cancelled.

Artist Tina Fung, 34, said: "I was walking towards the event at the stage. I didn't hear it (fall). Two guys had scratches on their legs, and there was a lady they were trying to resuscitate. It looked pretty serious."

"Some people (members of public) were trying to rush to help, but they were cordoning off the space," she added. Ms Fung is the artist behind the Canada 150 structure, which is supposed to be unveiled today.

Manager Mr Zhou, 49, arrived at the site several minutes after the tree fell. He said that the injured woman looked to be Indian and that rescue efforts were “pretty fast."

In a Facebook statement, police advise members of the public to stay away from the site to facilitate the rescue work by the Singapore Police Force and the SCDF.

Tembusu trees, which thrive even on very poor soils, are commonly planted in parks and along roads. At least 10 of such trees in places like the Singapore Botanic Gardens, St John's Island and Sentosa have been designated Heritage Trees.

Native to Singapore, the evergreen tree with low-lying branches can reach heights of up to 40m. It can live more than 100 years.

The most famous Tembusu is the one at Lawn E of Botanic Gardens near the Swan Lake. The tree, which is more than 200 years old, is featured on Singapore's $5 note. It was fenced up in 2013 to prevent visitors from treading around it and affecting the growth of its roots.